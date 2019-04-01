S. Korea's ICT Minister Celebrates Launch of World's First 5G Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Science and ICT Minister You Young-min has celebrated South Korea’s launch of the world’s first fifth-generation(5G) commercial network services, calling it an affirmation of the country’s leading position in information and communication technologies.In a press release Thursday, the minister also vowed national efforts to maintain the country’s leadership in 5G services.Thanking all parties involved in the industrial achievement, including industry players, academia and research institutes, You said 5G will bring to fruition services that had only been imagined such as autonomous driving, unmanned robots and holograms.He said by using the up-to-date network services and through convergence with other industries, the country will be able to innovate and create values.Three local major mobile carriers launched the world's first full-fledged commercial 5G services at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.