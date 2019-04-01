Two Minor Opposition Parties to Revive Joint Negotiation Group

Photo : KBS News

Two minor opposition parties are moving quickly to revive their joint parliamentary negotiation group after one of them, the Justice Party, won a parliamentary seat in Wednesday’s by-elections.Justice Party Floor Leader Youn So-ha revealed on Thursday his party’s will to form a negotiation group with the Party for Democracy and Peace. The Justice Party’s lawmaker Kim Jong-dae confirmed their intent, saying related negotiations will soon be launched.The Party for Democracy and Peace plans to hold a general meeting on Friday to discuss the issue.A fourth negotiation group was formed early last year after the six-member Justice Party and 14-member Party for Democracy and Peace agreed to join hands. Twenty seats are needed to form a floor negotiating group.However, the joint entity disbanded after former Justice Party lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan committed suicide in July of last year amid bribery allegations.