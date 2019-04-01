S&P: S. Korea's Sovereign Rating Remains Intact after Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Standard and Poor’s(S&P) says the breakdown of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. has not impacted South Korea’s sovereign rating.Speaking at press conference in Seoul on Thursday, S&P sovereign analyst Kim Eng Tan eased local concerns, saying the U.S. credit rating agency did not readjust the South Korean rating even when the North heightened tensions with nuclear or missile tests.Tan said it is unlikely the North will wage a war or heighten tension in the near future, adding the regime is seeking stability and security guarantees.He said South Korea’s sovereignty rating will be significantly constrained only when it needs to bear fiscal burdens resulting from reunification or if there are direct threats to its security.