One Dead in Massive Fire in Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that started in the northeastern town of Goseong killed one person and destroyed numerous buildings and houses, prompting evacuations of some four-thousand people.The National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center said on Friday a resident of Sokcho in his 50s was found dead and that over four-thousand people from Goseong and Sokcho were evacuated as of 6 a.m.The fire scorched 250 hectares of forests, 125 buildings, 59 cell towers and 65 repeaters of the nation's three telecom companies in the area, causing disruptions in Internet and mobile services.A wildfire advisory is currently issued for Gangwon Province.