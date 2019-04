Photo : YONHAP News

The Gangwon Provincial Office of Education ordered 52 schools in the province to close down on Friday as a devastating fire spread rapidly in Goseong and Sokcho.The affected schools include all 25 schools in Sokcho, all 24 schools in Goseong and some schools in Gangneung and Donghae.An education official said that the fire is causing damage to schools in the area and that their office is doing their best to prevent further damage.