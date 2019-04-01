45 Helicopters, 13,000 People Mobilized for Fire Suppression

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and fire authorities are mobilizing all available resources to suppress a massive fire that broke out on Thursday and engulfed Gangwon Province overnight.Authorities mobilized 45 helicopters, 77 fire trucks and 13-thousand people to fight the fire on Friday morning.The fire that broke out in Inje on Thursday quickly spread to Goseong, Sokcho, Okgye in Gangneung and Mangsang in Donghae as winds were blowing at 20 to 30 meters per second.As of Friday morning, the fire is estimated to have scorched 385 hectares of forests in Goseong, Gangneung and Inje.