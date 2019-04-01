Moon Orders Mobilization of All Available Resources to Cope with Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in urged related authorities to utilize all available resources to cope with a devastating fire in Gangwon Province.Moon called an emergency meeting at the presidential office at 12:20 a.m. on Friday, ordering officials to make an all-out effort to prevent the expansion of the fire.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said the president instructed officials to actively evacuate local residents and produce support measures for victims and people displaced by the fire.The president also ordered the government to provide the media with full information about the fire and to mobilize helicopters starting at daybreak.