Traffic Ban Lifted, Train Operations Resume in Gangwon

Photo : YONHAP News

Police officials lifted traffic controls in Gangwon Province as a massive fire in the province subsided.The Gangwon Provincial Police Agency said the traffic bans imposed on a section of a national highway between Sokcho and Goseong, as well as the road linking Gangneung and Donghae were lifted on Friday morning.Korea Railroad(KORAIL) said the operation of Mugunghwa trains, which were suspended earlier on Friday by the fire in the Okgye area of Gangneung, also resumed.KORAIL said it checked the rails in the area and found no problems, adding that two Mugungwha trains departed from Gangneung up to an hour behind schedule on Friday morning.