Prime Minister Proposes Moon Declare State of National Disaster

Photo : KBS News

The government is likely to declare a state of national disaster as a massive fire that broke out on Thursday torched the nation's eastern areas in Gangwon Province.On Friday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said he made the proposal to President Moon Jae-in and that a related announcement will be released soon.The prime minister made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with related Cabinet ministers to discuss measures to cope with the fire.Lee said the fire was the largest since the fire in 2005 that broke out in Yangyang and Goseong and asked the ministries to take action in accordance with the relevant guidelines.He stressed that the policy priority is to minimize casualties and prevent damage to private homes and facilities.The prime minister plans to visit the scene of the devastating fire that broke out in Goseong on Friday.