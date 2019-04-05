Gov't Declares State of Disaster over Gangwon Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has declared a state of national disaster over a massive fire that broke out in Gangwon Province on Thursday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said a state of disaster was declared for the Goseong, Sokcho, Gangneung, Donghae and Inje regions as of 9 a.m on Friday.The interior minister can declare a state of disaster in order to take emergency measures to reduce damage during disasters.With the declaration, the government can exercise extended administrative rights to issue disaster alerts, mobilize resources and public officials and suspend school operations.The interior ministry said it is also considering designating the province a special disaster area after checking the damage from the fire.A fire that broke out at around 7 p.m. in Goseong spread to Sokcho, killing one person, scorching some 250 hectares of forestland and destroying 125 homes as of 7:30 a.m.