Authorities Contain Main Blaze of Goseong Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have contained most of the mountain fire that engulfed 250 hectares of forest in Goseong County, Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Forest Service, the main blaze was put out at around 8:15 a.m. on Friday and efforts are underway to extinguish the remaining fire.Forestry officials dispatched dozens of helicopters and nearly one-thousand-700 personnel early Friday to contain the fire that has also spread to nearby Sokcho.The state agency said 50 percent of the fire in nearby Inje County was extinguished, while 20 percent of the fire in Gangneung's Mount Okgye has also been put out.The Goseong fire that has claimed the life of one person and displaced over four-thousand people is believed to have started at a gas station at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.