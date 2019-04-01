Senior Official: S. Korea, US 'In Sync' on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

The second deputy director of South Korea's National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong said Seoul and Washington are "in sync" about the roadmap regarding Pyongyang's denuclearization process.Returning from his trip to the U.S. to fine-tune details of an upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim said on Friday that he expects a successful outcome from next Thursday's meeting in Washington.Kim said talks with his U.S. counterpart, Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman went very well and that he disagreed with speculation there is a rift between Seoul and Washington in their policy coordination towards North Korea.The senior official, however, said there were no discussions on the prospect of easing sanctions to allow the two Koreas to resume their business projects, including the Mount Geumgang tourism program and the Gaeseong business park.The upcoming summit is widely expected to focus on ways to restart denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea, which have stalled since the collapse of the second summit between the two countries in late February.