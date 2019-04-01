Moon Visits Emergency Center for Second Time to Check On Gangwon Fires

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in was briefed again on the massive fires that overwhelmed many parts of South Korea's eastern Gangwon Province since Thursday.According to deputy presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, Moon, who had visited the state emergency control center in the early hours of Friday, made a second visit at 11:00 a.m.During a conference call with Interior Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Moon asked officials to ensure all the residents in the remote parts of the affected areas have been evacuated and that the fires are completely extinguished.The president also called on fire officials to take extra caution.