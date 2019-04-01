Gov't: 1 Dead, 11 Injured from Gangwon Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government announced that as of 11 a.m. on Friday, one Sokcho city resident in his 50s died, while eleven others were injured from the massive fires in Gangwon Province.Two-hundred-fifty hectares of forest land, which is close to the size of 350 football fields, were destroyed, as well as 125 residential units.Over two-thousand-200 residents of Goseong and Gangneung were forced to evacuate their homes and more than 160 homes experienced power outages.Authorities said there could be additional reports of damage from the fires.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has mobilized 15-thousand personnel and close to 350 fire engines and helicopters from around the country to contain the fires.