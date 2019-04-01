Gov't to Share Info on Forest Fires with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to inform North Korea of the situation regarding the forest fires in Gangwon Province as it keeps a close eye on whether the fires will spread across the border.Unification Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Lee Eugene told reporters that the government will inform North Korea on Friday of the situation regarding the forest fires via their liaison office.Lee said Seoul will consider holding consultations with the North in line with developments.A ministry official said the government is closely observing which direction the fires might spread.The official added if the possibility of the fires spreading to North Korea grows, it will launch discussions with the North via their liaison office in Gaeseong or the East Sea military hotline.