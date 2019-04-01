Ceremony Marking Departure of Interior Minister Canceled

Photo : KBS News

A ceremony marking the departure of Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum was canceled in the wake of the forest fires in Gangwon Province.The ministry announced that it was cancelling the ceremony which was set for 3 p.m. on Friday.Kim was set to leave his post with Friday’s ceremony after the National Assembly adopted a confirmation hearing report on Thursday for interior minister nominee Chin Young.However, with the forest fires spreading in Gangwon Province, Kim left for Goseong late Thursday and is currently issuing orders to tackle the natural disaster.The minister also canceled all other plans scheduled for Friday, including attending a ceremony to mark Arbor Day.Although no ceremony will take place, Chin will still assume the post of interior minister on Saturday.