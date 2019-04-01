KEPCO: Spark on Electric Wires Likely Caused Goseong Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state electric utility company has denied reports that a transformer explosion was what caused Thursday's massive mountain fire in Goseong County, Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation on Friday, there is no transformer, but only a switch connected to electric wires with a high voltage of 22-thousand-500 volts across the street from a gas station where the fire is believed to have started on Thursday.The company said there is no air inside the vacuum insulated switch attached to the utility pole, which means it is technically impossible for it to explode.The company speculates that a spark from a foreign substance getting caught on the electric wires may have started the fire.Forensic and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fires.Earlier on Friday, Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo held an emergency meeting with state electric and gas-related agencies to check on the extent of the damage from the fires and to discuss various response measures.