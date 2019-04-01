2019 Seoul Motor Show Puts IT at Center of Future Mobility

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Automakers unveiled new models at the biennial Seoul Motor Show in South Korea. Companies outside of traditional auto manufacturing circles also joined this year's exhibition to showcase how their technologies will be used for the future of driving.Josh Doyle has this report.Report:[Nat sound: 2019 Seoul Motor Show presentation]The 2019 Seoul Motor Show is designed to prepare drivers for the future.Young Park, the motor show's manager, says this year's show is focused on clean and connected mobility.[Sound bite: Young Park - general manager, Korean Automobile Manufacturers Association (English)]“We cannot compete with Chinese motor shows, we know that. But we just want to focus on other things that Korea is known for, having a lot of good IT and tech companies.”“The theme for the 2019 Seoul Motor Show is sustainable, connected and mobility. Sustainable is achieving eco-friendly evolution through sustainable energy. Connected; we mean intelligent vehicles which can be connected limitlessly. And mobility, new mobility vision which surpasses conventional mobility.”Automakers and tech brands are seeking to live up to this year’s theme. Among the 21 automakers from South Korea and abroad, Korea's Hyundai Motor is showing off its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle highlighting its sustainable driving option.[Sound bite: Gangsanasabit Kim - domestic marketing, Hyundai Motors (English)]“These days the air pollution is a really serious problem, especially in Korea in spring. People can see the air purification system of the Nexo, the fuel-cell electric vehicle, right now in the Hyundai booth. They can think about air pollution and the pollution free future with fuel cell electric vehicles.”Foreign brands like Lexus also featured their hybrid driving systems.For connectivity, Korea’s SK Telecom is promoting its 5G mapping technology, to demonstrate how cars can be linked to each other and share real time traffic data.Two dozen companies outside of the traditional auto manufacturing sector joined the show's "mobility world section" to showcase how their latest technologies can be used for the future of driving.The 2019 Seoul Motor Show is running until this Sunday at the KINTEX exhibition center located in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province and has already attracted nearly 400-thousand visitors.Josh Doyle, KBS World Radio News.