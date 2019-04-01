S. Korea's National Assembly Ratifies Defense Cost-Sharing Deal with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Assembly has ratified the country's accord with the U.S. that includes an eight-point-two percent hike in its share of the cost of stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.Out of 194 lawmakers in attendance at Friday's plenary session, 139 supported the motion, while 33 opposed and 22 abstained.Under the one-year contract signed last month, Seoul will pay one-point-04 trillion won in 2019 for the operation of the 28-thousand-500-member U.S. Forces Korea, which is roughly half of the total cost.Six additional recommendations were attached to the motion, such as not including additional clauses regarding operational support in future negotiations and preventing the use of Seoul's contribution towards U.S. forces outside the country.