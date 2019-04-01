Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.14%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-08 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-209-point-61.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, inching up point-13 points, or point-02 percent, to close at 751-point-71.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-six won.