Economy
KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.14%
Write: 2019-04-05 15:44:32 / Update: 2019-04-05 15:54:28
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose three-point-08 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-209-point-61.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, inching up point-13 points, or point-02 percent, to close at 751-point-71.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-six won.
