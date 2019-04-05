S. Korea's Northeastern Coast Devastated by Inferno

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Anchor: A massive fire broke out in the country's northeastern province of Gangwon on Thursday, killing one person, injuring eleven and displacing thousands. Fast-blowing winds spread the flames, destroying large tracts of forestland and hundreds of residential units, forcing South Korea to declare a state of national disaster.KBS World Radio News has sent Raphael Rashid to the area.Report: The catastrophic wildfires that started Thursday night here in Gangwon Province have devastated many parts of land on the northeastern part of the Korean Peninsula, including the areas of Sokcho, Goseong, Gangneung, Inje and Doghae.A combination of dry weather conditions and strong winds have fanned the flames to the point where the Korean government has declared a state of “national disaster."One person has died, allegedly as a result of the fire, and at least eleven people have been reported to be injured, but this figure is expected to rise.The fires have caused at least four-thousand local residents to evacuate. Sokcho City Hall said that hundreds of residents have been temporarily accommodated in schools, gymnasiums, hospitals and churches.At least 300 houses are estimated to have been destroyed by the fires, affecting approximately 385 hectares of forest.In addition, at least 50 schools in Gangwon Province were closed on Friday, including all schools in Sokcho.The National Fire Agency has requested for backup. As of Friday afternoon, it was reported that 872 fire trucks and over three-thousand 200 firefighters from across Korea have been mobilized to extinguish the flames.Meanwhile, South Korea’s Defense Ministry has deployed over 30 military helicopters, 26 military fire engines, and 16-thousand-500 military personnel to the affected areas.The cause of the fire is currently being determined, but it is suspected a piece of equipment attached to a utility pole exploded and sparked the fire on Thursday night.The region is prone to forest fires, having declared a similar state of emergency in 2005 when a massive wildfire erupted in Yangyang, located in the same province.Raphael Rashid, KBS World Radio News, Sokcho, Gangwon Province.