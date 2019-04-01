S. Korea Informs N. Korea About Mountain Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government shared information about the massive fires in Gangwon Province with North Korea on Friday.According to the Unification Ministry, officials at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Gaeseong delivered documents stating the necessity for the two sides' cooperation regarding the mountain fires, some of which are close to North Korea.Deputy ministry spokesperson Lee Eugene said Seoul will consider having further consultations with Pyongyang while keeping an eye on the situation.The North's state news agency reported on the mountain fires along the South's eastern coast by citing South Korean news reports.