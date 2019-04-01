Moon Calls For All-Out Efforts to Completely Put Out Gangwon Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged officials to exert all-out efforts to completely put out the massive fires in Gangwon Province and to look after the affected residents forced to evacuate their homes and take shelter in public facilities.Moon relayed the message to officials during an emergency meeting on Friday.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The government and related departments should make an all-out effort to promptly put out the fire and minimize damage to life by utilizing all available resources.""We should also check to see if we need to discuss the wildfires in Goseong and Inje with North Korea (as the areas are close to the North)."Earlier in the day, the government declared a state of national disaster in the region, enabling the faster mobilization of necessary resources to contain the fires.Moon called on the prime minister and interior minister to speed up the process of reviewing the designation of affected areas as natural disaster zones, which would allow the areas' residents to become recipients of special government support.First deputy director of the National Security Office Kim You-geun said the government informed North Korea about the fire in the border town of Goseong via the western inter-Korean military hotline on Friday morning.