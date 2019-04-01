Chinese Provincial Gov't Gives Seoul Mayor Wrong Portrait

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese city of Guangdong has apologized to the Seoul Metropolitan Government after it delivered a portrait of a different South Korean elected official as a gift to Seoul's mayor Park Won-soon.Park received a delegation from the southern Chinese city led by its governor Ma Xingrui at Seoul City Hall on Friday.After signing a memorandum of understanding regarding economic cooperation, the two sides exchanged presents, including craftwork and promotional photographs from the Seoul government.The Guangdong provincial government gave the city a portrait of Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung.According to a Seoul city official, the Chinese delegation realized the mistake after the ceremony was over, apologized and reclaimed the portrait.Seoul officials said it initially planned to screen the presents in advance, but that the Chinese side wanted them to be a “surprise.”It is speculated that the painter of the portrait was given the wrong photo by mistake.