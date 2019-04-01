Gov't to Provide Financial Assistance for Fire Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has laid out plans for financial assistance for residents in Gangwon Province affected by a series of forest fires that have ravaged the region.The plans include extending the repayment deadline for existing loans taken out from state-run financial institutions such as Korea Development Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea by up to one year.Special bank guarantees will be offered to farmers, fishermen, small and medium-sized firms and agricultural, forestry and fisheries organizations affected by the fire.The government will encourage private financial firms to extend loan repayment schedules for those affected by the fires. Shinhan Bank and KB Kookmin Bank have already announced their own separate response measures.The government will also direct insurance firms to swiftly pay out disaster-related insurance claims and help policy-holders who suffered severe damage from the fire by extending deadlines for premium payments.