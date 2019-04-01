LG Electronics' Q1 Operating Profit Exceeds Market Expectations

Photo : KBS News

LG Electronics on Friday disclosed first-quarter sales of 14-point-nine trillion won and operating profits of 899-point-six billion.Sales are down one-point-four percent from the same period last year, and by five-point-four percent from the previous quarter. But it's still the second largest first-quarter sales in the firm's history. The all-time-high was recorded last year.The tech giant's operating profits in the January to March period fell 18-point-eight percent year-on-year but jumped more than elevenfold compared to the previous quarter.The operating profit figure exceeds average market expectations of 800 billion won.Analysts attribute the performance to increased consumer demand for home appliances such as air purifiers, dryers and steam clothing care systems.