S. Korea, Malta Agree to Service Direct Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Malta agreed to operate direct flights between the two countries during aviation talks held in Seoul on Friday.Currently, no South Korean air carriers have flights to Malta, but under the latest agreement, they can provide direct flights to the southern European country up to three times a week.Korean and Maltese airlines will also be allowed to participate in code-share agreements with other countries' carriers through which two or more airlines can share the same flight.Malta is an island nation located in the central Mediterranean Sea. As a popular honeymoon and vacation destination, air demand to Malta has been growing by 15 percent each year.