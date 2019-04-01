Gov't to Rent Temporary Homes for Victims of Gangwon Fires

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to provide emergency housing and financial assistance for those left homeless by massive fires in Gangwon Province.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday that it will work with the Korea Land and Housing Corporation to help victims by renting out temporary housing units for them.Housing units owned by public companies in the provincial cities of Gangneung, Donghae and Sokcho could be used for the emergency measures.The ministry is also reviewing plans to provide up to 13 million won in cash and up to 60 million won worth of low-rate housing loans for those who have lost their home in the fires and discuss them with related ministries and regional governments.Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee instructed officials to do their best to swiftly draft plans to help the victims and restore the affected regions.