Mobile Carriers Competitively Raise Subsidies for Galaxy S10 5G

Photo : YONHAP News

Competition is heating up among Korea’s top three mobile service carriers as Samsung Electronics’ latest fifth-generation(5G) Galaxy S10 smartphone went on sale Friday.Following LG U+'s promotional marketing campaign that offered subsidies three times the value of other firms' products, SK Telecom has more than doubled its subsidy amount on Friday afternoon to as much as 546-thousand won for those buying a Galaxy S10 5G.Meanwhile, Korea Telecom is offering a maximum 215-thousand won for a Galaxy S10 purchase. A KT official said the company has no plans at the moment to change this amount.The new Galaxy S10 5G costs about one-point-39 million won for the 256 gigabyte version while the 512 gigabyte model is priced at over one-point-55 million won.Some say the revised subsidies by LG U+ and SKT are a violation of the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act, which states that declared information on subsidies must be kept unchanged for at least seven days.On Thursday, the three major South Korean mobile carriers launched the world's first commercial fifth-generation(5G) network services.