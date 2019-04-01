Bills Passed to Facilitate Commercialization of Autonomous Driving, Drones

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is moving closer to the commercialization of autonomous driving by laying out the necessary legal framework.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday welcomed the passage of a self-driving vehicle-related bill in parliament earlier in the day, expressing expectations it will help install safe and efficient infrastructure for autonomous driving.The legislation defines partial and complete autonomous driving and outlines various plans regarding management and operation of related infrastructure, including roads.Set to take effect next year, the law will enable the designation of certain road sections for autonomous driving vehicles and help usher in various related services.Meanwhile, parliament also passed a bill to facilitate the development of the drone industry and set up necessary infrastructure.