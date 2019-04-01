CEOs at Large Firms Earn 30 Times More Than Employees

Photo : YONHAP News

Government data show the heads of South Korea's top 30 companies in terms of market capitalization earn salaries that are 30 times more than their employees on average.According to the Financial Supervisory Service and corporate tracker FnGuide on Friday, CEOs of those companies were paid an average annual salary of two-billion-977-million won last year. On the other hand, their rank-and-file employees earned 98 million won on average.Among the companies, NCSoft showed the biggest wage gap between the two groups with its CEO Kim Taek-jin earning nearly 14 billion won, or over 154 times more than his employees.