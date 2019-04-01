Moon Visits Gangwon Province to Comfort Wildfire Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in traveled to Gangwon Province on Friday to meet with people affected by massive fires sweeping through the region.After being briefed on the efforts to contain fires at the control center set up in an administrative office in Goseong County, Moon headed to a nearby makeshift shelter set up to accommodate residents left homeless by the extensive wildfires.For about half an hour, the president spoke with the victims and comforted them.He then went to Sokcho City to encourage firefighters and officials mobilized to contain the situation.Earlier in the day, the president visited the national crisis management center within the presidential office twice, calling for all-out efforts to put out the fires and support restoration work.