Authorities: Fires in Gangneung, Donghae Completely Contained

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires in Gangneung and Donghae have been completely contained.According to the Korea Forest Service, missions to extinguish fires in the two coastal cities in Gangwon Province were completed at 4:54 p.m. on Friday. The fires have burned 250 hectares of land in the areas.Elsewhere in the province, firefighting was still under way with around 20 percent of the fire in Inje County still burning after scorching 25 hectares.Firefighters in Goseong County and Sokcho City were still working to put out smaller fires although major blazes in both areas were contained.The authorities plan to send many firefighters to Inje to contain the lingering fires there.