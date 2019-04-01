Menu Content

Power Restored to 3,700 Houses in Gangwon

Write: 2019-04-05 18:52:22Update: 2019-04-05 19:01:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Massive fires in Gangwon Province have caused power blackouts affecting more than three-thousand-700 households.

According to Korea Electric Power Corporation, power was restored for some 370 houses in Goseong County as of 5 p.m. on Friday. 

Around three-thousand-400 homes in Gangneung City that were left in the dark following the breakout of the fires on Thursday also began getting electricity service from 9:30 a.m. 

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy vowed to completely restore the power distribution lines impacted by the latest fires by midnight on Friday night.
