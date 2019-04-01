Fire Agency Lowers Response Level to Gangwon Blaze

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities have lowered their response level to the massive fires that have ravaged Gangwon Province as the main blaze has been contained and firefighting efforts pick up speed.The National Fire Agency lowered the response level from two to one in many fire affected areas in Gangwon as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the third day of the devastating blaze. However, a level two response remains in Inje County.Earlier Thursday night, the agency raised the response level to the highest three for all Gangwon Province areas ravaged by the fires.Level one refers to local fire incidents where the full resources of a single fire station are mobilized.Level two requires the firefighting capabilities of several fire stations within a wider region.The highest level three response is issued when several cities and provinces are called for assistance on a nationwide scale.Eight-hundred-and-20 fire trucks were mobilized to put out the fires which began Thursday, making it the single largest response ever to a fire incident.