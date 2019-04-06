Government Reviewing Declaration of Special Disaster Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon chaired a ministerial meeting on Saturday related to the Gangwon fires and said a decision will be made within the day on whether the affected areas should be declared as special disaster zones.He said such a declaration is an institutional scheme to enable smooth provision of state support and aid, and that once a decision is reached, he will propose the idea to the president.The prime minister also thanked the dedicated efforts that went toward containing the flames and also explained what the government can do in areas of extinguishing residual embers and improving regulations and fire equipment.Dividing the government's tasks into five steps, from fully extinguishing the fire to reinforcing related systems, Lee said that the government would mainly focus on the first three steps on Saturday and work on the last two steps starting next week after the designation of special disaster zones.Promising to restore damages and minimize the suffering of those affected as quickly as possible, the Prime Minister said more ministerial meetings will be held if necessary to discuss follow-up and keep tabs on the situation.The massive wildfires that engulfed the eastern province began Thursday and claimed one life.