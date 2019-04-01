Science Rain, Cloudy Weather Expected During Weekend

It will be cloudy nationwide on Saturday, with rain expected to fall later in the day.



Expected precipitation is around five to ten millimeters, with less than five millimeters expected in the eastern part of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces.



Cloudy weather will continue through Sunday, with rain expected in parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong Provinces, and in the southern region.



Due to the rain, fine dust concentration is likely to show "normal" levels in most parts of the nation.



Temperatures on Sunday will range between zero to 12 degrees Celcius in the morning and between 12 to 19 degrees Celcius in the afternoon.