Probe Team Raids Police Forensic Center in Sex Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating sexual misconduct and bribery allegations relating to former Vice Justice Minster Kim Hak-ui have searched the National Police Agency.Officials raided the police agency's digital forensic center on Friday and obtained records of police investigations into the case in 2013.The first raid took place Thursday but after failing to secure all records, the prosecution is known to have requested a new search warrant.During the original police investigation in 2013, notebook computers, USB drives and mobile phones of related figures including local businessman Yoon Jung-cheon were confiscated for forensic analysis, but later returned to their original owners.Mobile phones and computers confiscated from Yoon and Kim in the renewed probe will be analyzed by the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office.A special team was formed last month to look into the old case, which is not believed to have been properly investigated.