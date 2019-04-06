Moon Declares Fire-hit Areas Special Disaster Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday declared the Gangwon Province areas hit by devastating wildfires a special disaster zone.Under the designation, affected areas and their residents will receive administrative support for restoration work and to stabilize their livelihood.In a written briefing, deputy presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said that President Moon has approved the government proposal asking for the disaster zone declaration for five cities and counties in Gangwon Province.The spokeswoman said the areas will receive personnel and logistical support and promised all-out efforts in restoration operations and managing the fallout of the massive fires.Special disaster zone designation paves the way for using funds from the state budget to provide administrative, fiscal, financial and medical support for areas and residents hit by catastrophes.