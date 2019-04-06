Inje Fire Mostly Contained, Damaged Areas Widen

Photo : YONHAP News

The main flames of the forest fire that raged in Inje, Gangwon Province have been contained 46 hours after the blaze broke out on Thursday.The East Coast Fire Prevention Center in Gangwon Province said that as of noon Saturday, the flames were mostly extinguished and that residual embers were being put out at the moment.The Inje fire began on a hilly forest near a mineral spring located in Nam-myeon township in Inje County at around 3 p.m. Thursday.Simultaneous blazes engulfed Gangwon Province on that day and a total of 580 hectares of forest land was burnt and turned into ashes in Goseong, Sokcho, Gangneung, Donghae and Inje.This amounts to more than 740 times the size of a soccer field.