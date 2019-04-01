Culture Survey: Wives Spend 3 Hours, Husbands 40 Minutes on Household Chores

A survey shows South Korean wives spend more than three hours doing household chores on an average weekday while their husbands spend about 40 minutes.



This is according to a report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.



The agency surveyed over ten-thousand married women aged 15 to 49 and found they engaged in household chores which exclude childcare for an average of three hours a day regardless of whether it was the a weekday or the weekend.



Meanwhile husbands took care of chores around the house for an average 37 minutes a day during the week and over 70 minutes on weekends.



But the survey shows men are more active in looking after kids, playing with them and helping with their education.



Regarding fairness in the division of labor when it came to household chores and child upbringing, 52 percent of married women said they were not fairly splitting responsibilities while 61 percent said they were sharing childcare duties in a fair manner.