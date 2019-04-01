Trump Says Relationship with Kim Jong-un Remains 'Very Good'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that his relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains good even after the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.Speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump said he is maintaining a "very good relationship" with Kim.He touted that tensions with North Korea were high when he first took office, but the regime has not conducted nuclear and missile tests since early last year.Trump, however, stressed the need to produce a "right deal" in nuclear talks with the North, mentioning his second summit with Kim in Hanoi, which ended without a deal.He then affirmed that Washington would continue dialogue with Pyongyang based on his good relations with Kim.