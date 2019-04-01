Moon Likely to Appoint Unification, SME Ministers Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to appoint new unification and SME ministers on Monday unless the National Assembly adopts confirmation hearing reports for the nominees by Sunday.The president on Tuesday asked parliament to adopt confirmation hearing reports for nominees for interior, unification and SME ministers by Monday, but parliament only adopted a report for interior minister nominee Chin Young.An official at the presidential office told KBS on Sunday that the president will appoint the remaining two minister nominees on Monday if the assembly misses the Sunday deadline.The opposition bloc is calling on the president to withdraw his nominations of Kim Yeon-chul for unification minister and Park Young-sun for SME minister, saying appointments of the two nominees would be a declaration of war against the people.Even if parliament fails to adopt confirmation hearing reports by the deadline, the president can press ahead with his nominations and appoint them.