Extraordinary Assembly Session to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will open an extraordinary session on Monday.During the monthlong session that will run through May 7th, rival parties are expected to handle key reform bills related to the flexible work hour and minimum wage systems.The passage of the bills, however, is unlikely to come easy as rival parties have yet to narrow differences on the revisions.The parties are also expected to clash over the government's plan to draw up a supplementary budget to revitalize the economy and tackle the worsening fine dust pollution.The government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party agreed last week to draw up an extra budget and submit a related bill to parliament this month.