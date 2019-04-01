400 Homes, 900 Livestock Facilities Destroyed in Gangwon Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the massive fire that broke out in Gangwon Province on Thursday destroyed about 400 homes and over 900 livestock facilities.According to the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters under the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Sunday, the fire also scorched 530 hectares of forests and fields, 68 public facilities and 100 buildings. The number of deaths from the fire remains at one.Currently, about 720 people displaced by the fire are taking shelter at some 20 facilities.New Interior Minister Chin Young, who visited the province on his first day as the new minister on Saturday, presided over a meeting in Seoul on Sunday to discuss measures to support local fire victims.He ordered officials to reduce administrative procedures as much as possible in order to provide the necessary support for the people affected by the fire in a speedy manner.