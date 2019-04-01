International G7 Foreign Ministers Urge US, N. Korea to Continue Talks

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations have reportedly urged the United States and North Korea to continue negotiations on the North's denuclearization.



According to Japan's Kyodo News, the G7 foreign ministers made the urge in a communique on Saturday after a two-day meeting in Dinard, western France.



The top diplomats called on North Korea not to make any provocation and continue nuclear negotiations with the United States, while expressing regret the North did not take concrete, verifiable measures to dismantle its nuclear weapons.



The ministers also affirmed their countries' commitment to the faithful implementation of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, and urged China and Russia to thoroughly enforce the sanctions.