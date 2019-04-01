Moon's Chief of Staff Met with Trump's Former Chief of Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min reportedly held an unannounced meeting in Seoul last month with the former chief of staff for U.S. President Donald Trump.According to ruling camp officials in Seoul on Sunday, Noh's meeting with Reince Priebus on March 28th was limited to a very small number of people. Priebus served as Trump's first White House chief of staff for seven months from January to July of 2017.Sources said the meeting was part of behind-the-scenes efforts by the presidential office to keep dialogue alive following the collapse of the second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A ruling camp official said the two sides exchanged views on the political atmospheres in their two countries in the wake of the Hanoi summit.The official added the two sides also exchanged opinions regarding the upcoming summit between Trump and President Moon Jae-in as well as the role South Korea should play in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Moon and Trump are set to hold talks at the White House on Thursday.