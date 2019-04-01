Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' Video Sets YouTube Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean girl group Blackpink set a YouTube record as its latest music video hit 100 million views in just two days and 14 hours after its release.According to Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment, the video for the group's latest single, "Kill This Love," surpassed 100 million hits at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.The video, released at midnight on Friday, attracted more than ten million views in just four hours and 13 minutes, setting a new record for a South Korean artist.Blackpink now boasts 13 music videos and dance clips that have more than 100 million views on YouTube.