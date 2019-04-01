N. Korean Leader Visits Economic Sites Ahead of Parliamentary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a construction site in Pyongyang, the latest in a series of economic tours.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that Kim inspected the Taesong Department Store, which is set to reopen soon after renovation work.Kim reportedly expressed satisfaction over the completion of the modern department store that will contribute to improving people's cultural lives.The tour is the latest in a series of Kim's reported inspections of industrial and economic sites ahead of the planned first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly scheduled for Thursday.Kim recently inspected construction sites in the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area and the hot-spring spa in Yangdok, South Pyongan Province.