Number of Personal Bailout Applicants Nears 30,000 in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of individual delinquents applying for bailout programs sharply increased to around 30-thousand in the first quarter amid a slowdown in the economy.According to the Credit Counseling and Recovery Service on Monday, the number of filings for the personal and the pre-bailout program came to about 29-thousand-100 during the first three months of 2019.This first quarter figure represents an increase of about two-thousand-500 from the previous quarter after decreases for two straight quarters.The personal bailout program is designed to help debtors with high loans write off part of the principal and interest if they fulfill debt obligations.The pre-bailout program, including credit counseling and recovery services for retail borrowers with short-term outstanding debt, was introduced in 2009 to help indebted self-employed people extend the maturity of their loans and restructure them into long-term loans payable in installments.